Patton Oswalt to voice star as supervillain M.O.D.O.K. in Marvel TV, Hulu's new show

Actor Patton Oswalt will be voicing M.O.D.O.K. in Marvel TV and Hulu's upcoming show, centering around the eponymous supervillain. Based on the Marvel comic book of the same name, the animated series has been titled "Marvel's M.O.D.O.K".

It boasts of an impressive voice cast of Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennet, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson. According to Variety, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Melissa Fumero will also voice star in the show.

The story follows M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), who after being ousted from both his evil organization and his family, must reinvent himself if he ever wants the chance to win back the things in his life that are most important. "Marvel's M.O.D.O.K" will debut later this year.

