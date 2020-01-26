Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madonna cancels London gig due to injuries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 13:19 IST
Madonna cancels London gig due to injuries
Madonna (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Popstar Madonna has canceled a London concert of her Madame X Tour because of an injury. The singer was scheduled to perform the first of 15 shows on Monday at the London Palladium.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Madonna said she has been "plagued" by injuries since the tour started and has been advised by doctors to take rest. "I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance, I have been told to rest for a few days.

"As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show," she wrote. The 61-year-old singer added that she hopes the show on Wednesday, January 29, will go on as planned.

"Please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding." The cancellation comes just few days after Madonna called off a concert in Lisbon, Portugal.

In December, she also canceled a show in Miami, citing "indescribable pain" from an undisclosed injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...

UPDATE 1-Trump to meet with Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz on peace plan on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday, and likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a U.S. source famil...

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020