Twelve movies to watch out for on this Republic Day

Bollywood films have played a pivotal role in conveying societal messages, inspiring our people and sometimes even showing us the way forward. On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, we recall some of the movies that can help reignite our love for our motherland through their unbeatable stories. Inspiring, emotional and determining -- each of these movies have something in common -- uncompromising dedication towards India and her people.

Saat Hindustani (1969) Though, known for Amitabh Bachchan's acting debut, the Khwaja Ahmad Abbas directorial depicts the struggle of local girl Maria (Shehnaz Vahanvaty) along with six other men from various religion and geographical background to free Goa from Portuguese rule during the 1700s.

Roja (1992) The film portrays the difficulties faced by an undercover agent's wife while he gets kidnapped by a group of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. While Roja's (played by Madhoo) daunting struggle comes to the forefront, a soldier's love and dedication towards his nation make it a good watch on this day.

Border (1997) The multi-starrer war drama revolves around the circumstances during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Inspired by the true incidents during the time, the movie majorly focuses on the Battle of Longewala. Epic performances by Sunny Deol Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu among others present a heart-wrenching narrative coupled with soul-touching songs.

Sarfarosh (1999) An Indian officer's continuous effort to keep cross-border terrorism at bay makes the movie time relevant till date. Helmed by Hohn Mathew Matthan, the film took seven years to complete the research, filming and post-production phases. Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah perform to their fullest and make the story even more alive.

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001) Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan is a farmer's tale to free his fellow villagers from the unjust high British tax (lagaan). Bhuvan (played by Aamir Khan) takes an oath to defeat the British in their favourite sport (cricket) and free his family and fellow farmers from the cruel and unjust rulers. The following events make the film an inspiring watch to revamp the firm and compassionate character in ones' self.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) Rajkumar Santoshi recreated the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and brought his ideologies to life through his cinematic representation. Actor Ajay Devgan played Bhagat Singh while Sushant Singh was seen in the role of Sukhdev Thapar and D. Santosh characterized Shivram Rajguru. The film went on to win two national film awards.

LOC: Kargil (2003) The historical war drama revolves around the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan. Multiple big names from the fraternity including Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgan, Sunil Shetty amidst others have brought life to the characters of the film.

Swades (2004) The film starring Shah Rukh Khan is the story of a young scientist working at NASA who comes to visit his Kaveri Amma (Kishori Ballal) but couldn't get back as he feels that there is lot that he can do about the scenario of his hometown. He dedicates himself to the development of his hometown. It is the first Indian movie to be filmed inside the headquarters of NASA.

Lakshya (2004) The film initially deals with a man's will to prove that he is somebody in front of his girlfriend. However, later on, the plot goes on to vivaciously depict the circumstances during the LoC war. Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta star in the movie while Farhan Akhtar directed the project.

Rang De Basanti (2006) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Rang De Basanti'is a film that talks about the societal issues in India and how the mass can deal with these. It draws the example of exemplary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and his fellows who became uncommon from within the common. The film was released on the Republic Day of 2006 and received accolades from national and international boards.

Raazi (2018) The spy thriller film features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Sehmat (Alia) is sent to Pakistan after she got married to Iqbal (Vicky) to work as a spy. Sehmat determination to bring out information and sacrifices that she made in the process makes it worth watching on this day.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) The 2019 release makes one relive the moments from the historic surgical strike of India post-Pulwama attack. Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam do justice to the characters and the story becomes the inspiring tale every Indian should watch at least once. (ANI)

