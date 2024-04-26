Fugitive Undertrial Evades Custody During Medical Transport
Man, Ajay Katkari (25), escaped police custody while undergoing a medical check-up in Navi Mumbai. He was initially arrested for assault, but escaped by pushing an escorting officer. Police are actively searching for Katkari.
A man held in an assault case escaped from police custody while being taken for a medical check-up in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.
The Uran police station official identified the escapee as Ajay Datta Katkari (25) and said efforts were on to nab him.
''He was arrested for allegedly hurting a person with dangerous weapons. On Thursday, while being taken to Indira Gandhi Rural Hospital in Uran, he escaped after pushing a policeman escorting him,'' he said.
