Left Menu

Fugitive Undertrial Evades Custody During Medical Transport

Man, Ajay Katkari (25), escaped police custody while undergoing a medical check-up in Navi Mumbai. He was initially arrested for assault, but escaped by pushing an escorting officer. Police are actively searching for Katkari.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:57 IST
Fugitive Undertrial Evades Custody During Medical Transport
  • Country:
  • India

A man held in an assault case escaped from police custody while being taken for a medical check-up in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The Uran police station official identified the escapee as Ajay Datta Katkari (25) and said efforts were on to nab him.

''He was arrested for allegedly hurting a person with dangerous weapons. On Thursday, while being taken to Indira Gandhi Rural Hospital in Uran, he escaped after pushing a policeman escorting him,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024