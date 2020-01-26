Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks enjoy a date in Malibu

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks seemed to be going strong as the couple was spotted on a casual date in Malibu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 14:13 IST
Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks enjoy a date in Malibu
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks seemed to be going strong as the couple was spotted on a casual date in Malibu. Months after separation from Miley Cyrus, actor Liam Hemsworth has a new woman in his life.

According to People magazine, Liam and Gabriella were seen grabbing a bite in Malibu, California. Dressed up for the casual date, Hemsworth wore a plain white T-shirt with a matching cap paired up with black sunglasses. While Brooks, on the other hand, opted for a blue and white top along with denim jeans.

Earlier this month the new couple were seen exchanging a romantic moment on a beach in Byron Bay, Australia. A source told People magazine that the two spent a lot of time in Australia together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...

UPDATE 1-Trump to meet with Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz on peace plan on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday, and likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a U.S. source famil...

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020