Madonna cancels London concert due to injuries

American singer Madonna has cancelled her first stop in London of Madame X tour, due to injuries. Just a week after cancelling one of her shows in Libson, the pop-star broke the news on Instagram stating how sorry she feels for not being able to perform in London at the Palladium.

"Under doctors guidance, I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show," read the caption of the post shared on her Instagram account. Assuring that the tickets will be refunded back, the singer further mentioned that her next concert is set to go on as scheduled.

"Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine having to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding," she added. Madonna called off a number of shows on her Madame X run due to medical reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.