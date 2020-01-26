Left Menu
Development News Edition

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan settle custody battle for Everly

American actor Channing Tatum and dancer Jenna Dewan have come to a custody agreement for their daughter -- Everly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 23:37 IST
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan settle custody battle for Everly
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Channing Tatum and dancer Jenna Dewan have come to a custody agreement for their daughter -- Everly. According to E!Online, the former couple has settled on a custody agreement. The outlet reports the two will have a 50/50 custody over their 6-year-old daughter, Everly, as per reports of The Blast, which reported the news first on Saturday (local time).

They have also agreed to not exploit their daughter for any kind of social media advertisements including the sponsorships or Ad campaigns. It also has a clause that if either of them decides to take an ad deal on behalf of their daughter, they will need the other party's consent for the same. Channing and Jenna have also agreed to work with a counsellor to come up with a schedule for the holidays so that they can split the custody of Everly together.

A source to E!News confirmed that The Blast's reporting was accurate. Channing and Jenna's custody agreement comes only a day after having social media drama.

On Instagram, the 'Step Up' star shared a photo of him and Jessie on Friday night. This photo came a few days after E!News reported that the ex-couple had gotten back together after a brief breakup. On which, one commenter stated, "Jenna looks better with you."

"Ain't nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess, And yeah that includes my ex," commented Channing. He later clarified, commenting that Jenna "was beautiful and amazing in her own right."

Though the matter escalated shortly as Jenna's boyfriend and American actor Steve Kazee, and the father of her second child took to Instagram and to defend Jenna online. The 44-year-old actor, Kazee, posted a meme of Will Ferrell, commenting, "Watch your mouth."

Along with a caption, "That reckless talk bruh..." Apparently, things are starting to cool down between Jenna's ex's online. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lightning look to continue winning ways against Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightnings nine-day break has come to a close, and coach Jon Cooper said he feels his team survived its toughest test of the season. We knew from Christmas to the All-Star break was going to be a grind for us, Cooper said. We ...

Navy's Comm Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020