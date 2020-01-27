One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

When will One Punch Man Season 3 premiere? Truly speaking, ONE has not provided any hint on the release period as official statement about its renewal is yet to be announced.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to be released during the end of 2020 or early 2021. The long gap of around 4 years between Season 1 and 2 was caused by a complete overhaul in animation staff and many other things. But same things can't be repeated every time.

A post was aired on Twitter that said that One Punch Man Season 3 has been confirmed. But there is no official statement on it. Even no official release date has ever been discussed. However, many fans and anime lovers expect that Season 3 is going to be announced soon given the fact the series is highly popular in many countries including Japan.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. But Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humor in the next season. The next phase of story is expected to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. According to ScreenRant, this leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The anime may be tempted to work some additional filler segments in One Punch Man Season 3 to give the series' protagonist Saitama more to do, but his role in the main plot is once again set to be limited. However, the lack of his presence in the imminent season may not be negative indication as the series will be packed with fascinating and colorful characters, both on the heroic and villainous ends of the equation.

Although Season 2 accumulated some amount of negative feedback, many anime aficionados believe that Season 3 will likely to stay with J C Staff. Many anime lovers are giving the studio the benefit of the doubt that with a more proper production timeline, the studio has the potential to redeem itself, EconoTimes noted.

Season 2 of One Punch Man introduced Garou, the series' first antihero and consumed several episodes developing supporting figures such as Bang, Fubuki and King. It ended on a strange note with the protagonist Saitama defeating Centipede and Garou being kidnapped by the Monster Association. This opens a new door for another season and more interesting things are expected from the series makers to introduce.

One Punch Man Season 3 does not have an official release date. But it is expected to be premiered by the end of 2020 or early 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.