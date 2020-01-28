Left Menu
Adding to the excitement of fans, makers of upcoming horror-thriller flick released another spooky short video of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot Part 1

Celebs react as makers share gripping glimpse of 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship'
Adding to the excitement of fans, makers of upcoming horror-thriller flick released another spooky short video of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' on Tuesday. Karan Johar shared the spooky glimpse of the upcoming horror-drama on Twitter, along with a caption that reads, "The home of happy endings is getting a plot twist. Welcome to the dark side...a new era begins at @DharmaMovies as we step into the dark allies of the horror genre with #Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. #DharmaGoesDark@apoorvamehta18."

The spine-chilling video is shot in the setup of an abandoned ship with blinking lights, in which the dharma productions signature music is heard to add to the horrifying effect of the clip. By the end of the video, a hand is seen scratching the Dharma Productions signature logo. Farah Khan congratulated her friends Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta by sharing the same video on Twitter along with a caption that reads, "Strutting their way into the dark side #dharmagoesdark .. many congratulations to my dearest friends @karanjohar@apoorvamehta18@DharmaMovies."

Akshay Kumar congratulated Dharma Movies to explore horror theme by sharing the same video and tweeted, "Away from the colourful, @DharmaMovies steps over to the dark side, diving into the seas of horror! Best of luck @karanjoharand @apoorvamehta18! #DharmaGoesDark." Alia Bhatt also shared the video along with a ghost emoji and tagged Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Dharma Movies.

Ranveer Singh appreciated the effort of Dharma Productions for diving into the horror genre and tweeted, "@DharmaMovies steps over to the dark side and is diving into the seas of horror! #DharmaGoesDark@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18." Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar also posted the same video on their respective Twitter handles to welcome Dharma Movies first step into the horror genre.

Earlier, the makers of the movie shared breathtaking glimpses of the horror-thriller in the form of two pictures. The first picture is the iconic logo of Dharma Production which has now been turned house dark, while the second one features a blood-stained broken glass that reads -- 'The Dark Times begin Now'. 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.

Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles in the film. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020, and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'. (ANI)

