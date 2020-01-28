Left Menu
There are days I wake up and I'm like falling apart: Irina Shayk on being a single mother

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:18 IST
There are days I wake up and I'm like falling apart: Irina Shayk on being a single mother

Supermodel Irina Shayk says there are days when she finds it hard to balance between being a single mother and being a working woman. The 34-year-old model, who co-parents her two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with her ex-partner, Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, said she sometimes feels like everything is crumbling around her.

''It's hard to find a balance between being a single mum and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart'," Shayk told British Vogue magazine. She also opened up about her split from Cooper, whom she dated for four years before they decided to go their separate ways in 2019.

Shayk said life without the actor is a "new ground" for her. ''I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst - it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple. I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

