Salman loses cool, snatches fan's phone at Goa airport

Irked by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at the Goa airport, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday snatched his mobile phone. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, a man can be seen approaching Khan and trying to click a selfie when the actor was walking out of the airport. Annoyed, Khan can be seen snatching the mobile phone from the man, who was later identified as a ground staff working for an airlines.

"No formal complaint is lodged but when the video went viral, we inquired about the incident and confirmed it," said a senior official of the airport. When contacted, Airport Police Inspector Sagar Ekoskar said no formal complaint was lodged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.