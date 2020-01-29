Left Menu
Seth Rogen to produce 'Memetic' film adaptation

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 11:37 IST
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Seth Rogen is teaming up with "The Batman" co-writer Mattson Tomlin for the film adaptation of horror graphic novel "Memetic". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate is in final negotiations to acquire the film rights of the novel that was created by James Tynion IV.

Rogen's Point Grey and Boom! Studios will produce. Tomlin, who has penned the script of "The Batman" with filmmaker Matt Reeves, will write and adapt the novel.

The story focuses on a meme called The Good Time Sloth, which sends viewers into violent rages, eventually causing society's downfall. It follows Aaron, who is colour-blind and immune to the meme, as he tries to find his boyfriend in a post-apocalyptic world.

Rogen's partners at Point Grey, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver will also produce the project alongside Ross Richie and Stephen Christy.

