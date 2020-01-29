Left Menu
Kanye West to bring Sunday Service to Miami

American rapper Kanye West just revealed that he would be bringing his Sunday Service ritual to Super Bowl's host city, Miami, this weekend.

Kanye West. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Kanye West just revealed that he would be bringing his Sunday Service ritual to Super Bowl's host city, Miami, this weekend. The upcoming Sunday Service will kick-off inside Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, in Miami, Florida. Tickets priced between $20 to $100 depending on different sections are available online at Live Nation.

The rapper took Twitter to break the news to his fans and followers. "Sunday Service Experience. Bayfront Amphitheatre Miami. Sunday February 2nd 11amhttp://livemu.sc/2Gz5SvH," read the caption.

The popstar who would be starting the Super Bowl Sunday with some Ye magic had also organized a special midnight Sunday Service in honor of National Basketball Association (NBA) star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

