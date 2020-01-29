Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards; Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96 and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards; Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96 and more
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The waitress turned model expected to take the stand at Weinstein's rape trial

A woman who has claimed Harvey Weinstein lured her into his home under the pretense of reading a script and then raped her is expected to take the stand in the former Hollywood producer's sexual assault trial on Wednesday. Tarale Wulff, a model, and the former cocktail waitress are not one of the two women Weinstein is charged with assaulting. But she is one of three women who prosecutors are calling to bolster their case against Weinstein by trying to provide evidence of his motives or methods.

Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, a record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while she hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards.

Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards

Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards, celebrating Canadian music, with stars including Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams and Sum 41 among those also nominated on Tuesday. Cara, a singer-songwriter from Brampton, Ontario, was nominated for the most awards this year, including album of the year and artist of the year.

UK broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, the host of 'Just a Minute,' dies aged 96

British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted BBC Radio 4's "Just A Minute" game show for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 96 after a short illness, his agent said on Tuesday. He was also an actor, performer, and entertainer, appearing in films and on stage.

Director Matsoukas says 'Queen & Slim' debut tells the story of 'my people'

Director Melina Matsoukas said making the jump from directing music videos for Beyonce to directing "Queen & Slim" for the big screen has given her the chance to tell what she calls a "necessary" story about "black people, my people." Matsoukas was on the red carpet for the premiere of her directorial debut in London, just days before the BAFTA awards, Britain's acting awards, which have been criticized by some for their lack of diversity.

Grammy Awards show television audience dips to 18.7 million

The television audience for the annual Grammy Awards shows dipped to 18.7 million viewers, a 6% drop from 2019, ViacomCBS's broadcaster CBS said on Monday. Last year, the highest honors in the music industry were watched by 19.9 American television viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Much-changed PSG see off Pau to book quarter-final spot

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain progressed to the French Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win at third tier Pau on Wednesday. Goals from Leandro Paredes and Pablo Sarabia either side of halftime were enough to earn the champions v...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. fourth quarter goods trade deficit widens, prompting growth forecast cuts

The U.S. goods trade deficit rose sharply in December as imports rebounded and businesses became more cautious on accumulating inventory, prompting some economists to cut their fourth quarter economic growth estimates.The housing market als...

Pakistan says terrorists from Afghanistan fired 2 rockets on border

Pakistan on Wednesday said that terrorists from Afghanistan fired two rockets which landed near a border crossing, forcing authorities to close down the frontier for security purposes. The rockets landed near the Torkham Border Terminal on ...

No voting in European Parliament on CAA: Sources

In a diplomatic win for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA on Thursday, government sources told ANI. The voting in the Parliament was scheduled for Thursday on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020