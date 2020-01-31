Emily Bleeker's 'Wreckage' adaptation in works at ABC

ABC has ordered a drama pilot based on Emily Bleeker's "Wreckage", with "Big Shot" writer Jacquie Walters attached to pen and direct the show. Walters will also serve as executive producer along with Marc Webb and his Black Lamb Productions, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly's Timberman-Beverly Prods, and ABC Studios.

The story focuses on Lillian Linden, who on the surface, looks like a brave survivor of a plane crash. But she's been lying to her family, her friends, and the whole world since rescue helicopters scooped her and her fellow survivor, Dave Hall, off an isolated island in the South Pacific. "Missing for almost four years, the castaways are thrust into the spotlight after their rescue, becoming media darlings overnight. But they can't tell the real story—so they lie," the plotline reads.

Bleeker serves as a consultant on the show.

