CBS renews 'The Young and the Restless' for four season

"The Young and the Restless" , the long-running CBS daytime drama, has been renewed for four more seasons. The new renewal takes the show, which premiered in 1973, through the 2023-24 broadcast season, and to its 50th anniversary.

"The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. "It's a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with (Y&R studio) Sony Pictures Television," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Created by William J Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, "The Young and the Restless" revolves around the loves, enmities, hopes and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town of Genoa City. The series features Marla Adams, Lauralee Bell, Peter Bergman, Donny Boaz, Eric Braeden, Tracey Bregman, Sasha Calle, Sharon Case, Doug Davidson, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Cait Fairbanks, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Bryton James and Tyler Johnson among others.

