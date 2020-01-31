Left Menu
Navrasa Duende world movie festival to showcase international classics

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:35 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:25 IST
Cinema lovers in the city are in for a treat with the Navrasa Duende world movie festival hosting the screening of all-time classics such as Wong Kar-Wai's "In the Mood for Love" , David Lean's "Lawrence of Arabia" and Bernardo Bertolucci's "The Conformist" . The festival, in its 4th edition and season II, celebrates directors of world cinema and is set to be held on February 8 and 9 at Siri Fort Auditorium here.

The other three films in the line-up are Asghar Farhadhi's "A Separation" , Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Le Mepris" by Jean-Luc Godard. "The world movie festivals are moments to celebrate art and global community, more than ever we need to talk to each other and understand how we see the world, and cinema is the best medium to engage without prejudices; Iranian cinema is the best example," said Dinesh B Singh, founder of Navrasa Duende.

He said the selection of the movies has been divided into three categories based on the directors. The first category features movies of the directors such as Robert Wise, Raj Kapoor and Bimal Roy, who have aced both craft and popular appeal. The second category will see movies by directors like Darren Aronofsky, Steven Spielberg, Luchino Visconti , Milos Forman, Jean Renoir, Sergei Eisenstein.

The final class is made up of directors such as Ingmar Berman and Krzysztof Kieślowski, Michael Haneke and Pedro Almodovar. The first leg of the film carnival, which was held on November 16-17, 2019, showcased international classics like "Apocalypse Now" , "Tokyo Story" , "The Marriage of Maria Braun" , "Charulata" , "The Passion of Joan of Arc" and "Pulp Fiction" .

