Marathi film `Sthalpuran' to compete at Berlin film festival

Marathi film "Sthalpuran Chronicle of Space" has been selected for the Berlin film festival where it will compete for the coveted Crystal BearAward, the film's producer said here on Friday. The Akshay Indikar-directed film will have its world premier during the Berlin International Film Festival, to be held from February 20 to 29.

"This is a fifth Marathi film to be selected for the Berlin festival. It will compete for the Crystal Bear Award," said Sanjay Shetye, its producer. The production house is based in Goa, and thus "Sthalpuran" would also be the first `Goan' flim to participate in this category at Berlin festival, he claimed.

The film is about an eight-year-old boy who is searching for his father. The flim was shot in the interiors of Goa and Konkan, Shetye added..

