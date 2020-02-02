Deepika Padukone celebrates 25th anniversary of dad's badminton academy

As senior badminton coach Prakash Padukone's noted badminton academy celebrated its 25 years on Sunday, his daughter, actor Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt post for him. The actor took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of her father from the time when he used to play for the country.

"Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you," the actor captioned the picture. Padukone also shared a picture from the 25th-anniversary celebration of the badminton association - Prakash Padukone Badminton Association - where noted sportspersons Sunil Chhetri, Rahul Dravid, Narayana Murthy, Pullela Gopichand were present along with Prakash Padukone.

Prakash Padukone is a former badminton player who has been bestowed with Arjuna Award and Padma Shri by the Government of India. He was ranked No.1 in the world in 1980. (ANI)

