Left Menu

Repeated Burglaries Haunt Padma Shri Swimmer Bula Chowdhury

Padma Shri awardee swimmer Bula Chowdhury reported a burglary attempt at her residence in Hooghly, West Bengal. Despite previous thefts and police postings, similar incidents persist. Chowdhury, frustrated by the recurrence, filed a police complaint and considers selling the property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:31 IST
Repeated Burglaries Haunt Padma Shri Swimmer Bula Chowdhury
  • Country:
  • India

Bula Chowdhury, a decorated swimmer and Padma Shri awardee, has faced another burglary attempt at her home in Hooghly, West Bengal. This comes less than five months after a theft where many of her medals were stolen.

The swimmer expressed frustration over the repeated incidents that have occurred, despite the posting of police officers at her residence. Chowdhury has filed a complaint with the police and is contemplating selling the house due to the ongoing security concerns.

The latest incident marks the fourth intrusion since 2014. Police have launched an investigation following the complaint. It is believed the latest breach happened during daytime when policemen are not present at the residence.

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Lead Assam's Congress Election Push

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Lead Assam's Congress Election Push

 India
2
Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

 India
3
Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

 France
4
Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026