Repeated Burglaries Haunt Padma Shri Swimmer Bula Chowdhury

Bula Chowdhury, a decorated swimmer and Padma Shri awardee, has faced another burglary attempt at her home in Hooghly, West Bengal. This comes less than five months after a theft where many of her medals were stolen.

The swimmer expressed frustration over the repeated incidents that have occurred, despite the posting of police officers at her residence. Chowdhury has filed a complaint with the police and is contemplating selling the house due to the ongoing security concerns.

The latest incident marks the fourth intrusion since 2014. Police have launched an investigation following the complaint. It is believed the latest breach happened during daytime when policemen are not present at the residence.