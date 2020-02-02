Had an infection, getting it treated: Rishi Kapoor on reports of hospitalisation
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday said he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who is in the capital to attend a family function, has been admitted in a hospital.
"I have had an infection that is getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess," Kapoor told PTI. Multiple media reports claimed that the actor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Mumbai, rushed to Delhi to be with his father along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.
Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern" , in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
