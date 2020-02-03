Karan Johar shares gripping trailer of 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'

After sharing a spooky sneak-peak from the Vicky Kaushal starrer mystery-thriller, Karan Johar on Monday released the trailer of 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. KJo took to Twitter to share the trailer and wrote, "Anchoring fear on your shores. #BhootTrailer OUT NOW! #Bhoot#TheHauntedShip@apoorvamehta18@vickykaushal09@bhumipednekar@ Bps_91 @ShashankKhaitan@NotSoSnob@DharmaMovies@ZeeStudios_@ZeeMusicCompany."

The scary trailer starts with a voice-over that announces the arrival of a ship, Sea-Bird, on Mumbai shores and that it is to be abandoned. After this, Vicky Kaushal, essaying the role of a survey officer of the Sea-Bird, is seen entering the ship where he notices unusual events taking place.

Ashutosh Rana, who has a pivotal role in the movie, alerts him about the presence of an evil spirit. The trailer ends with spooky snaps from the film and concludes with a shot that shows Vicky being trapped in the ship as he is captured by the evil spirit of Sea-Bird.

'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach. Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 21, 2020, and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

