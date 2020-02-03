Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Jawaani Jaaneman' performs poorly on box office during weekend

Saif Ali Khan starrer -- Jawaani Jaaneman -- has had a decent weekend collection. However, since the movie started really slow, the overall collection has not been able to make up yet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 18:26 IST
'Jawaani Jaaneman' performs poorly on box office during weekend
A poster of Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Image Credit: ANI

Saif Ali Khan starrer -- Jawaani Jaaneman -- has had a decent weekend collection. However, since the movie started really slow, the overall collection has not been able to make up yet. Saturday managed to prove well for the film, but as the weekend advanced, Sunday was slow all over again for the comedy flick.

The film has collected approximately Rs 12.25 crore over the weekend. It seems to be better than the recently released 'Chhapaak' and 'Panga', but not great on its own. The movie also features Tabu and Alaya F, who is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and grand-daughter of actor Kabir Bedi.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube reinforces guidelines on fighting misleading election content

Alphabet Incs YouTube on Monday reinforced its guidelines on tackling fake or misleading election-related content on its platform as the United States gears up for the presidential election later this year. YouTube will remove any content t...

8 women killed for rejecting proposals since 2016: Kerala CM

8 women killed for rejecting proposals since 2016 Kerala CM Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 PTI As many as eight women have been killed in Kerala in the last four years for rejecting love proposals and the government has been viewing such c...

DLF gives on lease 2 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram

Realty firm DLF has given on lease about 2 lakh sq ft office space to social media platform Facebook in Gurugram, sources said. The leasing transaction has been done at around Rs 135 per sq ft a month, the sources said adding that the space...

UPDATE 1-Pakistan resumes flights to and from China, screens passengers for virus

Pakistan said on Monday it was resuming flights to and from China, three days after it suspended them because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.The decision runs counter to many other airlines and governments which have tightened travel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020