'Jawaani Jaaneman' performs poorly on box office during weekend

Saif Ali Khan starrer -- Jawaani Jaaneman -- has had a decent weekend collection. However, since the movie started really slow, the overall collection has not been able to make up yet. Saturday managed to prove well for the film, but as the weekend advanced, Sunday was slow all over again for the comedy flick.

The film has collected approximately Rs 12.25 crore over the weekend. It seems to be better than the recently released 'Chhapaak' and 'Panga', but not great on its own. The movie also features Tabu and Alaya F, who is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and grand-daughter of actor Kabir Bedi.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. (ANI)

