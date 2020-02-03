Left Menu
Beyoncé in Custom-Made High Jewelry Messika Paris at the Big Game

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:31 IST
Six years ago a photograph of the iconic singer Beyoncé in front of the Mona Lisa "broke the Internet". On her fingers a double Glam'Azone diamond ring from the then young and edgy French high jewelry brand Messika.

To celebrate that iconic moment and the dozen of other times the singer was spotted wearing the brand, Beyoncé was scintillating in Messika Paris at the Big Game yesterday evening taking place in Miami, Florida. She was shining in a custom-made high jewelry necklace, specially created by Valérie Messika.

Its design represents a musical vibration, a nod to the equalizers which oscillate on the monitors of the recording studios.

The necklace, a choker perfectly fitting the angle of the neck, gives pride of place to a skillful set of chopsticks, in the center of which dominated a 17-carat pear diamond. The designer chose to overturn the center stone to accentuate the resolutely rock and disruptive side. Another technical feat of Valérie Messika who affirms the versatility to wear High Jewelry day and night

There is no person cooler as Queen B to wear such a High Jewelry set to the Big Game!

Beyoncé was already setting the tone on Saturday February 25th for the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute in honor of Sean "Diddy" Combs, wearing the earrings of the Diamond Equalizer set. Asymmetrical earrings with XXL earcuff on one side. A pear diamond of 4 carats oscillates at its end, like a metronome. And on the other, a shorter version, creates a singular, almost more nervous vibration, always adorned with a pear diamond of 1.5 carats.

Inspired by the sound vibes and the singer incredible stage presence and persona, Valérie Messika imagined a pattern to evoke the rhythm while the central diamond is the sound.

The contrast is reinforced by a variation between baguette diamonds and round diamonds which could evoke a game of Mikado full paved and ultra-graphic.

"I dreamed of designing for Beyoncé, a piece that would embody her style, while remaining faithful to the DNA of our house. B is a queen, and the idea was to imagine an anarchic adornment with all these barrettes which intertwine with a sequence of baguette and round diamonds to create rhythm. But this chaos ends up finding a certain order and highlights the pear diamonds," details Valérie Messika.

