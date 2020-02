Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* FOX SPORTS SAYS 102 MILLION VIEWERS WATCHED SUPER BOWL LIV, WHICH WAS 10TH MOST WATCHED SUPER BOWL IN HISTORY Source: http://bit.ly/2SfWiDr Further company coverage:

