Rishi Kapoor discharged from hospital, back home
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday said he was back home after being discharged from a Delhi hospital where he was diagnosed with a "patch which could have led to pneumonia". There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who was in the capital to attend a family function, was admitted to a hospital.
In a series of tweets, Kapoor said he had caught an infection due to "pollution" while shooting in the city. He also thanked his well-wishers for their concern. "Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.
Kapoor, who is under treatment, said he decided to issue a clarification as "people seem to have assumed a lot different". The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.
"I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch which could have led to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai," he continued. Last week amid reports of hospitalisation, the actor told PTI he was being treated for an "infection".
Kapoor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern" , in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.
