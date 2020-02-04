Left Menu
Marianne Jean-Baptiste joins Mel Gibson in 'Fatman'

  Los Angeles
  04-02-2020
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:31 IST
Marianne Jean-Baptiste joins Mel Gibson in 'Fatman'

Oscar-nominated actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste is set to star in the independent action comedy, "Fatman", fronted by Mel Gibson. According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Ian and Eshom Nelms from their own script.

The movie follows Gibson's rowdy, unorthodox Santa Claus who is fighting his business decline, while a neglected and precocious 12-year-old hires a hitman to kill Santa after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. Walton Goggins also stars in the film.

Jean-Baptiste's credits include Peter Strickland's indie "In Fabric", Amazon series "Homecoming" and Netflix's "Soundtrack".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

