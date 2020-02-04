Left Menu
Kangana steals moments of joy on sets of 'Thalaivi'

'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for the biographical drama on the life of 'Thalaivi' J. Jayalalithaa stole moments of solace from shooting and enjoyed by the beach.

  Updated: 04-02-2020 21:43 IST
Kangana Ranaut in Chennai (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for the biographical drama on the life of 'Thalaivi' J. Jayalalithaa stole moments of solace from shooting and enjoyed by the beach. Ranaut's team shared pictures from the moments on Instagram where she is seen enjoying the waves wearing a green floral suit.

"Life is all about little moments... Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film, #Thalaivi, in Chennai was captured enjoying the waves, on her way to Pondicherry," read the picture caption. Earlier on Sunday, the actor was seen acing a Bharatnatyam dance step.

Kangana who will be seen essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the film was seen donning a traditional avatar, complete with a gajra and a gold headgear. 'Thalaivi' is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

