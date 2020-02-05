Danielle Deadwyler boards 'Station Eleven' adaptation

"Watchmen" actor Danielle Deadwyler will star in a recurring role in the HBO Max limited series "Station Eleven" . Based on the book of the same name by Emily St John Mandel, the show is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines.

The series will chronicle the stories of survivors of devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. According to Variety, Deadwyler will play Miranda Carroll, the author of the titular graphic novel and former wife of Arthur Leander (played by Gael Garcia Bernal) who finds herself trapped in Malaysia as a flu pandemic sweeps the globe.

Japanese-American filmmaker Hiro Murai will direct and executive produce the 10-episode series, led by Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel. Patrick Somerville is adapting the novel and will also serve as showrunner.

Deadwyler has also starred on acclaimed comedy-drama series "Atlanta".

