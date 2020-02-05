Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena, Karisma, Karan Johar recreate 'Bole Chudiyan' on Armaan Jain's wedding reception

Kareena Kapoor Khan recreated 'Bole Chudiyan' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' along with sister Karisma Kapoor and director Karan Johar as they gave a sizzling performance on the occasion of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:20 IST
Kareena, Karisma, Karan Johar recreate 'Bole Chudiyan' on Armaan Jain's wedding reception
Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with daughter Samiera Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI

Kareena Kapoor Khan recreated 'Bole Chudiyan' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' along with sister Karisma Kapoor and director Karan Johar as they gave a sizzling performance on the occasion of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. A video, shared on Instagram by a page named 'therealkareenakapoor', shows the three set the stage on fire with their moves. The page, however, is not verified.

The sweltering performance was started by Kareena who brought back the 'Poo' avatar followed by Karisma and Karan Johar. Kareena was seen in a sequenced pearl green lehenga, while Karisma was dolled up in a white Anarkali along with her daughter Samiera Kapoor. The reception was a star-studded affair and was attended by Armaan's cousin Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, the Ambani family, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha Jetendera and many more.

Armaan and Anissa got married on Monday after a whole weekend of festivities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA: Rajinikanth

The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA Rajinikanth....

Militants open fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar: Police.

Militants open fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar Police....

Expect BJP members also to read Hanuman Chalisa: Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mocked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for chanting Hanuman Chalisa, the latter said that he expects people in BJP also to do the same. Replying to a question on his reciting the Hanuman Cha...

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country? asks Rajinikanth

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country asks Rajinikanth....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020