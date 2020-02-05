Kareena, Karisma, Karan Johar recreate 'Bole Chudiyan' on Armaan Jain's wedding reception

Kareena Kapoor Khan recreated 'Bole Chudiyan' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' along with sister Karisma Kapoor and director Karan Johar as they gave a sizzling performance on the occasion of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. A video, shared on Instagram by a page named 'therealkareenakapoor', shows the three set the stage on fire with their moves. The page, however, is not verified.

The sweltering performance was started by Kareena who brought back the 'Poo' avatar followed by Karisma and Karan Johar. Kareena was seen in a sequenced pearl green lehenga, while Karisma was dolled up in a white Anarkali along with her daughter Samiera Kapoor. The reception was a star-studded affair and was attended by Armaan's cousin Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, the Ambani family, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha Jetendera and many more.

Armaan and Anissa got married on Monday after a whole weekend of festivities. (ANI)

