Left Menu
Development News Edition

Even with 'Irishman' nominations, could Netflix wind up an Oscars bridesmaid again?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:30 IST
Even with 'Irishman' nominations, could Netflix wind up an Oscars bridesmaid again?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Netflix Inc will storm into Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony boasting more nominations than any other movie distributor, but can the streaming service finally take home the film industry's most coveted prize?

Netflix's Mafia epic "The Irishman" has a shot at the best picture Oscar, according to awards experts, but faces tough competition from Warner Bros' World War One drama "1917," Sony Corp's Quentin Tarantino film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and South Korean genre-bending movie "Parasite" from privately held company Neon. Winning the best picture statuette for the first time would burnish Netflix's reputation in the film business and give it new bragging rights in the increasingly competitive fight for streaming video viewers.

The decades-spanning "Irishman," playing in theaters and streaming on Netflix, features an A-list creative team of previous Oscar winners. It was directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and was among the company's most expensive films to date with a production budget of roughly $160 million. Critics raved after the film was released in November. Whether it is named the year's best picture is up to the roughly 8,000 voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Experts surveyed by awards website, Gold Derby, as of Monday favored "1917," giving it 11-2 odds to win, while "Irishman" stood at 17-2. "Irishman" landed few of the top awards from groups such as the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild of America, the usual tipoffs to the best picture favorites.

"The fact they have not won any of the major precursor awards is notable," said Scott Feinberg, awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter. "This doesn't mean they won't be competitive in other categories." Netflix scored 24 nominations overall, including for "Klaus" and "I Lost My Body" in the animated feature category, and two feature-length documentaries.

And stars of Netflix films are competing in the acting contests. Laura Dern is considered a front-runner for her supporting role in the streaming service's movie "Marriage Story," a divorce drama also in the best picture race. Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins were nominated leading actor and supporting actor respectively for Netflix's biographical film "The Two Popes." Netflix began releasing original movies in 2015 and has been working to build a library of prestige films alongside its dozens of comedies, thrillers, and action flicks. The company now debuts more films per year than any Hollywood studio.

But the digital video pioneer clashed with theater owners by insisting that its films stream at the same time, or a few weeks after, their big-screen debuts. Major theater chains refused to show Netflix films, including "Irishman." Last year, Netflix's "Roma" won Oscars for director, cinematography and foreign-language film but not the best picture. The movie had stirred a debate about whether a film seen mostly via streaming should even qualify for an Academy Award, a controversy that has might influence voters at the time.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief creative officer, said he believes academy members have moved past that issue. "It is hard to sit here with 24 Academy Award nominations across feature films, animated films, documentary films, short documentary films, and say there is any bias against streaming," Sarandos said in an interview.

"We are really thrilled that the academy recognized the quality of the work just for the quality of the work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd IBHFL on Wednesday reported a 44 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 546.87 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, due to a fall in income. It had registered a net profit of Rs 972.82 ...

UPDATE 1-Romanian lawmakers topple PM Ludovic Orban's government

Romanian lawmakers toppled the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday, raising the prospect of an early election which Orbans party is confident of winning. Striving to regain power after being ousted in a...

Bharti Airtel will not bid for 5G spectrum at Trai recommended price: Vittal

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it will not buy 5G spectrum in the upcoming auction if its base price is fixed at Rs 492 crore per megahertz as recommended by the telecom regulator Trai. The company has stressed balance she...

Maha: Waste water treatment plan gets cabinet nod

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the first phase plan for treating wastewater in urban areas of the state. According to an official statement, 9758.53 million liters daily MLD wastewater is generated in the jurisdiction of 391 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020