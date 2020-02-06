Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anupam Kher to perform long-running play ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ in US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:24 IST
Anupam Kher to perform long-running play ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ in US
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bollywood star Anupam Kher is all set to perform his long-running one-man play "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" in the US, showcasing to audiences in America his failures, triumphs and life's lessons through the theatrical production. The play will be presented here on February 8 by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, USA, and Kher's acting institute Actor Prepares, Mumbai, before a select audience. Kher then plans to perform the play, which is in its 15th year, across other US cities in the coming months.

"The play discovers the journey of all the possibilities that can happen in an individual's life if he follows the path with a sense of wonder and works hard for it. Anything is possible then. According to me, all dreams come true, you just have to work hard for them and be honest," Kher told PTI in an interview. Kher, who currently plays Dr. Vijay Kapoor on the NBC drama "New Amsterdam" , says the play narrates his life's journey and celebrates his failures, successes, disappointments, and lessons learned. He adds that his reference point is not what he achieved recently but is "always that small-town boy" from Shimla.

"Whenever I do something in life, my reference point is not what I did last year, but it's the small-town boy. The play will display all those events. I celebrate my failures in the play," he said recalling the words of his father that "a failure is an event, never a person." Kher, who has performed the play in other parts of the world over the years, says he strongly believes that "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" (anything is possible) through hard work and determination.

The 64-year-old actor added that the journey of many Indian-Americans demonstrates the incredible stories of hard work and perseverance. Kher said that from Pepsi's former CEO Indra Nooyi to IBM's newly elected chief Arvind Krishna, the journey of many Indian-Americans has been inspiring. "We are ruling. These are incredible stories. You just have to keep this philosophy intact in life that "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" and work hard for your dreams."

The show "New Amsterdam" has been renewed for three more seasons by NBC. Kher said the show is about hope, diversity, change and belief, which the world needs in today's time. "We are surrounded by bad news. This series talks about inclusiveness, changing the system." On his journey so far of working in the American show, Kher said people come to America when they are in their 20s or 30s but he has come in the country at a much later stage of his life.

"I have come here at a period when I should be given a lifetime achievement award in India. But I took the chance," he said adding that he felt that the time has not yet come for him to be given any lifetime achievement awards as there is still a lot to be done. "I wanted to start from scratch again. Life is about reinventing yourself and you can only reinvent yourself when you put yourself in difficult situations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, Left inciting people at protest sites: PM

Amid anti-CAA protests in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress and the Left of inciting people at protest sites. Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address in Lok Sabha, Modi al...

TN minister asks tribal boy to remove footwear, sparks outrage

A Tamil Nadu minister made a tribal boy remove his slippers during the inauguration of an elephant camp in Theppakkadu near here on Thursday, a video of which has gone viral drawing flak from a section of social media users. The incident o...

Lumiere Brothers' 'Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat' goes viral after getting restored in 4K by fan

The Lumiere Brothers 1895 short Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat, one of the first films to be ever made, has been restored in 4K by a fan. The restored version of the film was uploaded by YouTuber Denis Shiryaev on the global video sharing ...

'No' plans to recruit more private sector specialists as JS in govt: Personnel Ministry

There are no plans to recruit more private sector specialists as joint secretaries in central government departments, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Out of 10 vacancies advertised for joint secretary posts via lateral entry mode,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020