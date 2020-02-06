Left Menu
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago got stitches after falling off high-chair

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago is healing after an accident.

Kim Kardasian and Chicago (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago is healing after an accident. According to Us Weekly, the 39-year-old star revealed in her 'Good Morning America' appearance that, "The other day my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to figure it all out. Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it"

Kardashian went on to add that her 2-year-old daughter has a "big scar on her cheek." She said she follows a strict schedule and termed herself "Super micromanaged." The KKW Beauty creator shared with Ellen Generes in December that her kids' rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, so she let them go crazy in their rooms and the playroom.

Kim and Kanye are "super-involved parents, they're very hands-on and their kids come first," a source had told Us Weekly in April last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

