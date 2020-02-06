Amitabh Bachchan now has 40 million followers on Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday clocked 40 million followers on Twitter. The megastar is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He is also present on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr.
At the moment, he has a total of 40,002,202 followers on the micro-blogging site. He is followed closely by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has 39.8 million followers. As congratulatory messages poured in, the 77-year-old actor retweeted a number of posts from his fans.
Bachchan currently has 27.9 million followers on Facebook and 14.2 million on Instagram. On the work front, the veteran actor will be next seen in "Chehre", "Gulabo Sitabo" , Ayan Mukerji's "Bhrahmastra" and "Jhund".
