Actor Ian McElhinney to guest star in 'Doctor Who'

"Game of Thrones" actor Ian McElhinney will guest star in the two-part season finale of BBC's "Doctor Who" . McElhinney, who portrayed Ser Barristan Selmy on HBO's "Game of Thrones" , has appeared in movies such as "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "A Patch of Fog".

The British broadcaster also announced that actor Steve Toussaint, best known for starring in Jake Gyllenhaal's "Prince of Persia" , will also feature in the last two episodes of the 12th season. The two-part finale will see Jodie Whitaker's time-travelling Doctor come face-to-face again with one of her most dangerous and relentless enemies: The Cybermen.

The first part is called "Ascension of the Cybermen", while the second part has been titled "The Timeless Children". "I very much enjoyed my time on 'Doctor Who'. The team were a delight to work with and everyone was very supportive and welcoming. All in all it was a blast," McElhinney said in a statement posted on BBC's website.

Toussaint said, "It was an honour to play a part in the giant of British (and world) TV that is 'Doctor Who'. What's not to like? I had such a great time working with Jodie and 'the Fam'; another one off the bucket list."

