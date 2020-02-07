Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranveer Singh wraps shoot for YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:53 IST
Ranveer Singh wraps shoot for YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'
Ranveer Singh with Maneesh Sharma and Divyang (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Friday announced that he has concluded shooting for his upcoming movie "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" . The film, directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang, marks a reunion for Ranveer and director-producer Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with 2010's "Band Baaja Baaraat" .

In a Twitter, Ranveer shared a photo with the director and producer as he shared the news of the film's shoot end. "It's a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to "Jayeshbhai Jordaar', it's been an incredible 10 years under your guidance.

"Divyang... You are a ball of love and positive energy. Thank you for making me your Jayesh," the 34-year-old actor posted. In another tweet, Ranveer gave a Gujarati twist to his famous song "Apna Time Aayega" from "Gully Boy" .

"apna tem aagaya ne @yrf" the actor wrote. Produced by Yash Raj Films, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" will mark the Bollywood debut of "Arjun Reddy" actor Shalini Pandey. The film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. It is scheduled to be released later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of assets of HDIL to repay dues of crisis-hit PMC bank.

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of assets of HDIL to repay dues of crisis-hit PMC bank....

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Feb 11 Centre's plea challenging Delhi HC order dismissing petition against stay on convicts execution

Nirbhaya case SC to hear on Feb 11 Centres plea challenging Delhi HC order dismissing petition against stay on convicts execution....

Purple Quarter Facilitates Ex-Googler's Appointment as the Chief Technology & Product Officer of Acko

Purple Quarter successfully handled the mandate of hiring Ackos tech head, bringing the ex-Googler onboard Delhi, 07.02.2020 Purple Quarter, a Bangalore-based Tech head search firm, today announced the closure of Chief Technology and Produ...

Prosecution opposes NIA's plea for transfer of Elgar case

The prosecution on Friday opposed the application filed by the National Investigation Agency NIA seeking transfer of the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case to a special NIA court in Mumbai. Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020