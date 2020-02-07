Demi Lovato sets talk show series at Quibi

Singer Demi Lovato will be headlining a new talk show from upcoming short-form streaming service Quibi. The streamer has officially green lit the 10-episode series that has been tentatively titled, "Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato".

During the show, the Grammy winner will get into candid and unfiltered conversations with her guests -- both experts and celebrities, as per Deadline. Their discussions will explore issues such as activism, body positivity, gender identity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.

"I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," Lovato said. "We're excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning," she added.

Produced by Goodstory Entertainment and SB Projects, "Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato" is executive produced by Lovato, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, JD Roth and Adam Greener. Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, will debut in the US in April.

