Aamir Khan sends best wishes to 'Shikara' director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Aamir Khan on Friday extended good wishes to producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his film 'Shikara', which was released today. Aamir Khan took to Twitter and shared the warm wishes for Vidhu Vinod Chopra including the entire team of the film and wrote, "Wishing you all the very best Vinod! Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in recent history. A story that needs to be told."

The 54-year-old actor has worked with Vidhu Vinod Chopra on many projects. 'Shikara' narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990 and the bond between the lead actors in the worst of times.

The film showcases 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps. It also has real footage from the time of the mass exodus. The flick is largely shot in the Kashmir Valley and is being promoted mainly as a journey of love between the lead couple. The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.