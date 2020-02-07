Left Menu
'Shubh Mangal Zyada...' addresses an important issue with humour: Manu Rishi

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" , a middle-class drama about two men trying to convince their families of their love, addresses the "brainless" fear of society towards same sex relationships, says actor Manu Rishi. The actor plays the role of the uncle of one of the leads, played by Jitendra Kumar, in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana is the other lead.

Rishi said the film successfully balances the message with humour to highlight an important topic. "It is not only for those who are gay but for those who do not understand it. The story is why this family is not able to understand this relationship. They are not understanding it, not because they are not ready, but because they have fear.

"One should not have any kind of stupid or brainless fear as it does not let you grow. This is what we are trying to say through the film. If we do not have education and a healthy atmosphere, then how can this go away," he told PTI in an interview. The film, Rishi said, offered him a chance to do something "socially relevant".

"There is legal acceptance but we haven't got it on the emotional level. As an actor, you try to do something that is socially relevant. I did not have to prepare much as my human side and the actor's side understood this role. If anyone can understand humanity and love, then he or she will not have any hesitation in playing this character," Rishi said. Crediting writer-director Hitesh Kewalya for his handling of the subject, the actor said the film will make the audience laugh without compromising with the seriousness of the subject.

"And this is a nice way to attempt this. Hitesh has done a good job of it. The idea is to make people laugh and also to send out a message," he added. Besides Rishi, the film boast of talented actors - Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta and the "Inside Edge" actor believes having good co-stars make the performance look convincing on-screen.

"It (performance) becomes convincing as good actors are able to communicate it properly. I considered Gajraj as my elder brother. He is just one year older to me but we used this method while shooting. It made things easy," Rishi said. Rishi revealed he was going to be part of the Aanand L Rai backed first film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" but couldn't due to his prior commitments.

"I regret it but better late than never as I am in the sequel," he said. "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is scheduled to hit cinema houses on February 21.

