'Joker' most read about Best Picture Oscar nominee, shares Taboola

Ahead of the 92nd edition of the Oscar awards, discovery platform Taboola has released the engagement analysis of this year's nominees for the prestigious awards. After analysing over 265 million page views among 116 million readers, Taboola found that Todd Phillips's 'Joker' is the most read about nominee for Best Picture Award with more than 20 million readers.

Phillips's cinematic marvel is followed by Netflix's 'The Irishman', Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit', Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' and Korean drama 'Parasite' respectively. According to Taboola's analysis, Leonardo DiCaprio is the most read about best male actor nominee and has over 35.8 million readers over the internet. DiCaprio who has received the nomination for his film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is followed by 'Joker' lead actor Joaquin Phoenix, and Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver, and Jonathan Pryce.

The most read about female actor is Scarlett Johansson who has received the nod for her divorce saga 'Marriage Story'. Johansson has over 17 million readers over the internet and is further followed by Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Renee Zellweger. While 'Irishman' followed 'Joker' in the race of most-read film, its director Martin Scorsese is the most read about nominee for Oscar's best director nominee with 14.3 million readers. Scorsese is followed by Quentin Tarantino who has received the Oscar nod for his comedy-drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Others following Tarantino are Todd Phillips, Sam Mendes, and Bong Joon Ho.

According to Taboola's analysis 2019's Best Picture Award-winning film 'Green Book' saw a 55 times increase in its online readership. The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles, California, on February 9 where entertainment's top performers will compete to take home the Oscar. (ANI)

