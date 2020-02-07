Left Menu
Outlander Season 5 trailer released, Jamie swears to come back to Claire after severe fight

In Outlander Season 5, Jamie and Claire will confront new challenges and adversaries. Image Credit: YouTube

Outlander Season 5 is set to be released soon in February. We are just nine days away from its premiere. Fans are intensely eyeing forward to see how the story is going to unfold in the new season. Many have predicted that the imminent season is going to be highly exciting and entertaining with more turns and twists.

In Outlander Season 5, Jamie and Claire will confront new challenges and adversaries. Richard Rankin, who plays the role of Roger in Outlander, said during a discussion with Radio Times that the imminent season would commence from the place where they actually left off (in Season 5). "There's somewhat passage of time, however there's quite a bit going on for the entire characters, and there's quite a lot of new relationships to be cast," Richard Rankin added.

Before discussing much on Outlander Season 5, let's have a look at its synopsis previously released by Community Starz. "As Claire is aware of all too effectively, associates, neighbours and countrymen are unwittingly marching in the direction of Revolution, with members of the elite ruling courses struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Motion. In opposition to this backdrop, which quickly heralds the start of the brand new American nation, Claire and Jamie are compelled to ask themselves simply how far they're keen to go to shield their house, and praying there will likely be no purpose to gentle the fiery cross, a historic Scottish name to arms."

Outlander Season 5 is going to be based on The Fiery Cross. It's description, according to Film Daily, reads: "Set against the War of the Regulation in North Carolina (the first tax-payer's rebellion in the American colonies, and a precursor to the full-blown Revolution), the story deals with Jamie Fraser's efforts to protect his family, build a community on Fraser's Ridge, and keep his land."

According to some sources, Outlander Season 5 will have two weddings including one severe fight. The new trailer reads in the middle – "People consider this to be the spark of the American Revolution; If we stop this fight now, America will never become America."

Before the onset of the severe fight, Claire says Jamie, "Promise, Jamie. Promise me you're coming back." Jamie replies in short, "I swear it."

The Network Starz revealed one synopsis saying, "As Claire is very conscious, friends, neighbours and countrymen are involuntarily leading the revolution, members of the elite ruling classes of the riots caused by the regulatory movement struggling to avoid understanding dangerously."

Apart from the main cast, César Domboy will return to the series' imminent season as Fergus Fraser. Other actors like Duncan Lacroix, Caitlin O'Ryan, Natalie Simpson, Billy Boyd, Lauren Lyle, John Bell, Maria Doyle Kennedy to name a few will returning in Season 5 as Murtagh Fraser, Lizzie Wemyss, Phaedre, Gerald Forbes, Marsali Fraser, Ian Murray and Jocasta Cameron respectively.

Outlander Season 5 is slated to hit the small screens on Sunday, February 16, 2020 on Starz. Here's the official trailer of Season 5 on Twitter.

