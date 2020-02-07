Dominic Purcell on Prison Break Season 6 with a clip on Instagram, details revealed

When is Prison Break Season 6 going to be released? Although the making of sixth season has been confirmed long back, the plot is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid further speculations and rumors. However, recently Dominic Purcell has made its avid fans bonkers related to the possibility of Season 6. Read the texts below to know more in details.

Dominic Purcell posted a small clip over Instagram with #prisonbreak6. He has also used the word 'patience', which means he advices fans to have patience and need to 'patiently' wait for Prison Break Season 6.

Unfortunately, the clip posted by Dominic Purcell was not a trailer for Prison Break Season 6. It featured a scene from the previous season. The content of the clip didn't send fans crazy. The actual reason of excitement is the caption what he has given with the clip.

The answer to a big question – Is Prison Break Season 6 really happening? – has been answered in the similar way multiple times. And there is no doubt the series protagonists, Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield will be back in the series' imminent season. Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will be seen playing the roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively.

In January 2020, Wentworth Miller took to Instagram where he said 'Season 6 is unlikely to come in 2020.'

Here's what Wentworth Miller says on the premiere of Prison Break Season 6 – "Your enthusiasm is appreciated. 2. I have no idea when (or if) there will be a new season. I'm not involved in that conversation. 3. TV shows take time. To produce, edit, air. For that reason... 4. It seems unlikely (to me) we'll get a season 6 in 2020. 5. I could be wrong."

Wentworth Miller once revealed that Prison Season 6 would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. However, according to the previous reports, the imminent season will be quite different from its previous seasons. Many believe that it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

Prison Break Season 6 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

View this post on Instagram #prisonbreak6 .... patience. A post shared by Dominic Haakon Myrtved Purcell (@dominicpurcell) on Jan 28, 2020 at 7:45pm PST

