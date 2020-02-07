Naveen Patnaik inaugurates JDCA film festival

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday inaugurated the 13th JDCA International Film Festival. The Jatin Das Centre of Arts has put in significant endeavours to preserve, document and evaluate various art forms in order to save them for the future generation, the chief minister said.

He said that the films being screened this year have been carefully selected by eminent curators and the efforts made on interpretation of Puri and Lingaraj temples make it special. The function was attended by tourism minister J P Panigrahi, JDCA chief Jatin Das, eminent linguist Debi Prasanna Patnaik and former diplomat Lalit Mansingh, among others.

The film festival, which is witnessing participation from 12 countries, will continue for three days..

