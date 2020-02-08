Jennifer Aniston welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram

Jennifer Aniston welcomed her 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry to Instagram and referred to an iconic episode from the beloved show on Friday (local time). The 50-year-old actor shared a throwback picture that featured the pair at the premiere of the film 'Kissing a Fool', in 1988 and wrote, "I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh... umm....oh crap [?] Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER. #FBF."

The 'Mystery Murder' actor also shared a video along with the picture from the season 4 episode where Monica and Rachel end up losing their apartment after being unable to remember what exactly Chandler does for work. Perry who hadn't made a single post has already picked up 2.8 million followers, has also received a warm welcome from 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow. On Thursday, she wrote alongside a throwback shot of the pair, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4#friendsforlife."

To which Aniston commented "Yay Matty! Could you TAKE any longer? [?]" as Courteney Cox added, "Yes Matty!!! [?]." The '17 Again' actor was the last 'Friends' star to make an account on Instagram.

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the six Friends actors are in talks for what could be an hour-long, unscripted reunion special to air on the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service, HBO Max. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.