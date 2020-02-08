Left Menu
Taapsee Pannu casts vote with family, says 'every vote counts'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, along with family members, cast her vote for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.

Actor Taapsee Pannu with her family in New Delhi (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, along with family members, cast her vote for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday. The 'Thappad' actor took to Instagram to share the moment, as she posted a picture with her family.

"'Pannu Parivaar' has voted. Have you ? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts," Taapsee captioned the post. Pannu even posted a picture with her sister Shagun Pannu while she was on her way to the polling booth.

The actor looked winter-ready in a casual co-ord tracksuit as she and her family showed off their inked fingers after casting their ballot. Yesterday itself Pannu flew back to her hometown Delhi with her mother, especially to cast her vote and even shared a snap from the flight on her Twitter account.

Urging people to use their right to vote and participate in the festival of democracy the actor wrote, "A short break from work to make sure WE VOTE!" Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

