'Cats' and its furry stars nominated for Razzie worst film awards

  • Updated: 08-02-2020 13:31 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 13:31 IST
The widely panned movie musical "Cats" and four of its stars were nominated on Saturday for Razzie awards, an annual ritual that lampoons the worst of cinema. James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward received Razzie acting nominations for their "Cats" roles, in which they were costumed in digitally created fur. Oscar winner Dench was singled out for "looking suspiciously similar to The Cowardly Lion from Wizard of Oz," organizers said in a statement announcing this year's nominees.

Overall, "Cats" was given eight Razzie nominations, tying for the lead with Tyler Perry's "A Madea Family Funeral," and Sylvester Stallone's "Rambo: Last Blood." All three movies are in the running for worst picture, alongside psychological thriller "The Fanatic" and horror flick "The Haunting of Sharon Tate." "Cats," an adaptation of the popular Broadway musical of the same name, was released in December and drew widespread ridicule from film critics. The $95 million production flopped at the box office, taking in just $69.7 million at theaters worldwide, according to website Box Office Mojo.

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, created in 1980, serve as an antidote to Hollywood’s glitzy Academy Awards ceremony. Nominees were announced a day before the bestowing of the Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry. John Travolta received two Razzie nominations this year for "The Fanatic" and "Trading Paint," as did Anne Hathaway for "The Hustle" and "Serenity." Her "Serenity" co-star Matthew McConaughey also was named.

The worst screen combo category piled on "Cats" with a nomination for "any two half-feline/half-human hairballs." It was not all bad news. Eddie Murphy was nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Reward for his role in "Dolemite is My Name," along with Jennifer Lopez in "Hustlers" and Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems." The redeemer award goes to a past Razzie nominee or winner who has recently earned acclaim.

Razzie nominees and winners are voted for online by around 1,000 Razzie members from more than two dozen countries, who sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee. Organizers have not unveiled a date for the announcement of the winners.

