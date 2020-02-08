'Loki' series writer Michael Waldron in talks to pen 'Doctor Strange 2'

Days after the news of Sam Raimi coming on board to direct "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" broke out, Marvel Studios is said to be in talks with "Loki" series head writer Michael Waldron to join the project. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first "Doctor Strange" movie, was initially set to helm the sequel from a script by up and coming screenwriter Jade Bartlett.

Derrickson, however, exited the project over creative differences with Marvel. According to The Wrap, the film is scheduled to go into production in May.

Plot details are still under wraps, but during the Marvel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had revealed that the "Doctor Strange" sequel will be "the first scary MCU film".

The studio is planning to release the film in May next year.

