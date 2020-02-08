Kayla Ewell to play vampiric DC villain Nocturna in 'Batwoman'

"Vampire Diaries" star Kayla Ewell will once again play a vampire on screen in The CW's "Batwoman" series. According to Entertainment Weekly, Ewell will essay the role of vampiric DC Comics villain Nocturna in the superhero drama's 13th episode titled "Drink Me".

Nocturna made its debut in the DC comics in the '80s as a thief who had a pale skin and light sensitivity after an accident, and eventually became one of Bruce Wayne's (Batman) love interests. The character was introduced in the DC Comics in 2011 as a vampire and one of Batwoman's villains.

"Batwoman" features Ruby Rose as the titular superhero.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

