Kayla Ewell to play vampiric DC villain Nocturna in 'Batwoman'
"Vampire Diaries" star Kayla Ewell will once again play a vampire on screen in The CW's "Batwoman" series. According to Entertainment Weekly, Ewell will essay the role of vampiric DC Comics villain Nocturna in the superhero drama's 13th episode titled "Drink Me".
Nocturna made its debut in the DC comics in the '80s as a thief who had a pale skin and light sensitivity after an accident, and eventually became one of Bruce Wayne's (Batman) love interests. The character was introduced in the DC Comics in 2011 as a vampire and one of Batwoman's villains.
"Batwoman" features Ruby Rose as the titular superhero.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
India colts win final group stage match in U19 CWC, to face Australia in quarters
NCW chairperson urges Kerala govt to act against 'love jihad'
CWC issues notice to parents to send children home from anti-CAA protest in Lucknow
DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after 80-yr-old mother of official dies of neglect
U19 CWC: Pakistan asks India to bowl first in semi-final clash