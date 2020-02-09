Missy Elliott, Minnie Driver, James Corden board Sony's 'Cinderella'

Actors Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, Missy Elliot and James Corden have joined the cast of Sony Pictures' "Cinderella" . The movie features singer Camila Cabello in the lead, reported Deadline.

Driver is set to play Queen Beatrice in Kay Kannon's new telling of the classic fairytale, while Elliott is in talks to essay the role of the Town Crier. Comedians John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan and Corden willl feature as the mice/footmen.

The movie also features Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer. According to Sony, the film is a musical comedy that re-imagines the classic "Cinderella" story in which the protagonist is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.

Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh are producing the project.

