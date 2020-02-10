Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bong Joon Ho creates history at Oscars with best director win for 'Parasite'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 09:41 IST
Bong Joon Ho creates history at Oscars with best director win for 'Parasite'
The casts of the South-Korean movie 'Parasite' Image Credit: ANI

Director Bong Joon Ho scripted history by becoming the first Asian and South Korean filmmaker to bag the best director Oscar for his sensational class satire "Parasite" at the 92nd Academy Awards. A cleverly crafted, genre-bending story set in a sprawling house, the film helped Bong cross the "one inch long subtitle barrier" to claim the original screenplay, international feature film and the director trophies.

As charming as ever, Bong gave a shout-out to fellow nominees, singling out "The Irishman" director Martin Scorsese as an inspiration and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director Quentin Tarantino for always looking out for him in America when he was unknown. "I thought I was done for the day..." the director quipped as he took to the stage.

"When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is 'the most personal is the most creative'. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated with him was a huge honor, I never thought I would win. "When people in the US were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his lists. He is here. Thank you so much, Quentin, I love you. And Todd (Phillips) and Sam (Mendes), great directors. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy in five and share it with all of you," Bong said through his interpreter Sharon Choi.

He joked that after the win, which culminates a busy award season for the director who is keen to go back home, he would "drink till the next morning". The film, revolving around the Kim family who infiltrate into the rich Park family, leading to sometimes comic but ultimately tragic results, was nominated in the categories of best picture, best director, best production design, best original screenplay, best foreign film and best editing and so far has managed to win three.

Bong, 50, is not new to the western audiences and first broke on the international scene with his second South Korean language feature "Memories of Murder" , based on a real incident and still considered to be his best by many fans. The rich-poor divide has been a recurring theme in his films, be it monster movie "The Host" or his first full-fledged English-language film "Snowpiercer" , starring Hollywood star Chris Evans and his favorite Song Kang Ho.

"Parasite", Bong's seventh film, also features Song as does "The Host" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar on Sunday for his terrifying performance as an isolated loner who becomes one of the worlds best known comic book villains in Joker, and invoked his late brother River Phoenix in one of the most emotional...

Renee Zellweger takes home Best Actress Oscar for ‘Judy’

Renee Zellwegers poignant portrayal of yesteryear actor-singer Judy Garland in her twilight years helped the actor win the best actress at the 92 Academy Awards here. It was a second Academy Award for Zellweger who previously won a best sup...

South Korean film "Parasite" wins best picture Oscar at 92nd Academy Awards.

South Korean film Parasite wins best picture Oscar at 92nd Academy Awards....

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of winners in key categoriesBest Picture Parasite NeonBest Actor Joaquin Phoenix - JokerBest Actress Ren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020